Kareena Kapoor Khan Heads Home After Getting Discharged, Taimur & Saif Ali Spotted In Car

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on February 21, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. After two days, the new mommy in town got discharged and her husband Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan, reached the hospital to pick her up. Taimur was spotted in the car while he sat on Saif's lap. The family of four reached their residence in Bandra.

Soon after the birth of their second child, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor issued a statement on the news and confirmed that the mother and baby were doing fine. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support," Saif said in his statement.

Kareena discharged from the hospital

Saif and Kareena welcomed Taimur in 2016. In no time, Kareena, Saif and the newborn's pictures flared all over the internet and it sent fans into a tizzy. Bebo and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and it was on August 12 when the two stars had confirmed that they are expecting a second child.

In a statement released by the family, they had said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support." After the news of Kareena's second baby boy flared all over the internet, Alia Bhatt was one of the firsts to congratulate the couple. Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Sahni Kapoor, Soha Ali and many others dropped endearing wishes for the duo.

Ahead of their second baby's arrival, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan shifted into a new house that is right next to the building they lived in before. On January 16, the Good Newwz actor shared glimpses from her room and wrote, "Door to new beginnings." On the work front, both, Bebo and Saif, have several outings in the pipeline. While the former will be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, the latter will be seen in Adipurush.

