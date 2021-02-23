'Kumkum Bhagya' 23 Feb Written Update: Pragya-Abhi Reach Hospital, Aliya Brainwashes Rhea

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. After fighting the goons, Pragya makes Abhi sleep on the hand-cart and seeks help from villagers. Soon, a person agrees to help her and she reaches a nearby hospital. She gets Abhi hospitalised. Aliya and Purab keep wandering in the jungle until Pragya takes someone's phone and calls them up. Here's Kumkum Bhagya 23 February 2021 written update.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya February 23 episode, Pragya calls Purab and informs him that she's brought Abhi to the hospital. Purab asks her to give him the address and also tells her that they've been finding them for so long but in vain. After hearing all this, Aliya tells Purab that Pragya was never good for the family and that her presence always creates problems for her brother. She further calls her a bad woman and soon Purab lashes out at Aliya for using harsh words. Sarita and Baljit also inform Aliya to keep shut and look after the more important things at the moment.

Soon, they all reach the hospital and the nurse informs Purab that Abhi's condition is critical. A shattered Pragya wonders why someone wants to kill her husband. She breaks down her bangles and cries in pain. Meanwhile, Rhea reaches the hospital with her friend, Mitali. She asks Pragya about everything and breaks down after seeing her father unconscious. Aliya informs Rhea that there's nothing to worry about and that things will be fine soon.

Also Read | Are Himanshi Khurana & Asim Riaz Engaged? Singer Has THIS To Say On Flaunting Diamond Ring

Also Read | Nandamuri Balakrishna Undergoes New Makeover For His Role As 'Aghora' In 'BB3'

After seeing her father's condition, Mitali and she ask Purab and Pragya about Abhi's health. Later, they also wonder why Pragya is missing from the hospital, unaware of the fact that the goons are still looking for her. Aaliya thinks this is the right opportunity to fill in Rhea's ears. She informs Rhea that it's all Pragya's plan. She adds that she did not want him to marry Meera, but since he was about to, she tied the knot with Abhi to take revenge.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande 'glows Differently' As She Stuns In Black Jumpsuit, Calls Herself 'happy'

Also Read | Drashti Dhami 'keeps It Cool' In the Maldives As She Dips Into Pool In Red Checkered Bikini

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.