Famous Disney TV Stars, Including Orlando Brown And Bridgit Mendler, Ranked By Net Worth

Television News

Famous Disney TV Stars, like Orlando Bloom, have become household names now. Here are some Disney stars ranked by their net worth. Read ahead for more details.

famous disney tv stars

Disney has given us several iconic shows including Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place and High School Musical, among others. These shows helped most of the actors gain immense fame.

Disney has not only made us acquainted with popular celebrities like Hilary Duff and Miley Cyrus but also made us huge fans. Here are some Disney stars ranked by their net worth.

1. Orlando Brown

According to a report, Orlando Brown’s net worth is close to $20,000. He has appeared in Sister, sister and has also starred in acclaimed show That’s So Raven. Besides, he has left his voice to The Proud Family. Orlando portrayed Frankie in the original flick Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off

2. Adam Lamberg 

Adam Lamberg rose to fame with the portrayal of Gordo in the Hilary Duff starrer Lizzie McGuire. Later on, he left Hollywood behind. The actor graduated from the University of California. According to reports, he works at the Irish Arts Center, New York City. According to a report, his net worth is around $1.5 Million. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Also read: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez And Other Disney Kids Who Went On To Become Hollywood Stars

3. Bridgit Mendler 

Mendler has a recurring guest role in the Selena Gomez starrer Wizards of Waverly Place. Later on, she went to star in Good Luck Charlie. She also appeared in Netflix comedy show Merry Happy Whatever, which first premiered on November 28, 2019. According to a report, Bridgit Mendler's net worth is approximately $2 Million.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) on

Also read:  Disney CEO Says Baby Yoda Has A Real Name; Believes It Should Not Be Called 'Baby Yoda'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) on

Also read: All The Star Wars Shows On Disney+ That Will Follow The Mandalorian

Also read: Man Creates Special Version Of Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' To Propose, Video Goes Viral

 

 

