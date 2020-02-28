Arjun Kapoor's Movies On Netflix You Can Add To Your Watchlist

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular contemporary actors in the Bollywood film industry. He has worked as an assistant director and producer in several films like Kal Ho Na Ho, which got released in 2003 and Wanted, which was released in the year 2009.

The movie Ishaqzaade garnered him immense popularity for his exceptional performance in it. He has had quite a successful acting career. So, here's taking a look at some of Arjun Kapoor's movies on Netflix that you must watch:

Half Girlfriend

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The romantic-drama flick is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. The film depicts Madhav Jha, who is a student from Bihar takes admission in a Delhi college and falls for a girl named Riya Somani. He persuades her to be his partner but she does not feel the same.

Panipat

Arjun Kapoor revolves around a Maratha warrior named Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the flick. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the movie has Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon playing the role of Parvati Bai. Released in the year 2019, the movie fared quite well at the Box Office. The film throws light on the various events that took place during the great battle of Panipat.

Mubarakan

This is yet another movie of Arjun Kapoor that is available on Netflix. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced under the banner name Sony Pictures Network Productions, Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Athiya Shetty in prominent roles. The romantic comedy flick revolves around the story of two twins who fall in love with two girls named Sweety and Nafisa, who later seek the help of their uncle to get married.

