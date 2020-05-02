Arjun Kapoor's Best Tweets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Check Out

Arjun Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the audience with his stellar performances in movies and his style and fashion sense. Some of his most popular movies include 2 States, Ishaqzaade, Aurangzeb, Panipat, Gunday, Zero, and many more. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat alongside Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several Bollywood celebs are staying connected with their fans through social media by sharing how they are spending their time productively. Of all, Arjun Kapoor seems to have taken the notch a bit higher as his tweets have been grabbing massive attention. Here are some of his best posts shared on his Twitter amid the lockdown:

Arjun Kapoor's best tweets amid lockdown:

Arjun Kapoor appreciated all the frontiers who are working to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic crises. He bowed down to the commendable work and efforts that the health workers are putting forth by sharing a post on his Twitter handle. Check out-

Bowing down to health workers today for their tremendous efforts to #FightCovid19! They work 24/7, through the year to deliver critical services like immunization across the country. Let’s stand #Together4Health and applaud their unwavering grit and determination! pic.twitter.com/9VkuE4kFYm — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 27, 2020

Arjun Kapoor also thanked the police force by penning down words of praise on his Twitter handle. He praised their tireless work and efforts to protect the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind. — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 9, 2020

In another tweet, a day before, he had expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai police, admiring and respecting their efforts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..

Thank you Mumbai Police

Love you Mumbai Police — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 8, 2020

