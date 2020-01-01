Arjun Kapoor's Movies Released In 2019 And Their Box-office Collection

Arjun Kapoor is among the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. He has worked as an assistant director and producer in various movies like Kal Ho Na Ho, which was released in the year 2003, and Wanted, which was released in the year 2009. After that, Ishaqzaade garnered him a lot of attention due to his spectacular performance in the movie. The actor has had a successful career so far. Here are Arjun Kapoor's movies in 2019 and their box office collections.

Arjun Kapoor's movies in 2019

Panipat

Arjun Kapoor essays the role of a great Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the movie. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt playing the role of big baddie - Ahmad Shah Abdali and Kriti Sanon essaying the role of Parvati Bai. The movie was released on December 06, 2019. The movie fared well at the box office and it leaned towards the downside after the first two weeks of release. The early estimates suggested that the movie collected approximately ₹2 crores on its second Saturday and on the second Friday, the movie collected approximately ₹69 lakhs, which was its lowest earnings so far.

#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

India's Most Wanted

Arjun Kapoor's action-thriller India's Most Wanted was in a tough battle at the box office with the release of Hollywood movie Aladin and PM Narendra Modi. The movie was released in approximately 2000 screens and made its collection to approximately ₹2.10 crore on the first day. The movie, however, dropped drastically the following week and made approximately ₹94 lakhs. The film tells the story of a group of officers who are on a mission to capture some of the world's most notorious terrorists. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the movie also features Sudev Nair and Rajesh Sharma in the lead roles.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

