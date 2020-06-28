Watch How Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra's 'Pareshaan' Song Was Shot In This BTS Video

In 2012, Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie was a box-office success as well as it received critical acclamation. Not only the movie but also the songs of the movie were loved by the fans. Here are the behind the scenes of the popular song Pareshaan from Ishaqzaade. Read ahead to know more-

Pareshaan behind the scenes

Pareshaan is one of the most popular songs from the Ishaqzaade song album. The song is sung by Shalmali Kholgade. It features the love segment between Arjun Kapoor’s character and Parineeti Chopra’s character in the movie.

In the video, the writer and director of the movie, Habib Faisal can be seen talking about the movie. He said that Ishaqzaade is a story about "two animals", a boy animal and a girl animal who hate each other, but they somehow fall in love with each other. The entire song is based on the part where the two realise the fact that they are actually very similar and they are in fact very attracted to each other. The director says that the entire plot of the song is based on the confusion the two characters are experiencing about what are they supposed to do with the attraction they are feeling.

The lyricist of the song, Kausar Munir, said that she has once heard a similar song and the lyrics from the song just stuck to her head, as it remained in her head, they tried to play with the words in the song. Actor Parineeti Chopra is seen saying that she was asked to just get on-stage and she had a rockstar mike and an imaginary guitar and there were firecrackers all around her. She said that she was definitely feeling like a rockstar but in a chudidaar-salwaar. The lyricist of the song said that the song depicts that Parineeti Chopra’s character is in trouble, but it is a "sweet and happy trouble". Music director, Amit Trivedi said that the song is a rock validation with some bits of harmonium on a rock backdrop.

