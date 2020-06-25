Arjun Kapoor's 'Mubarakan': Here Is What Went Into The Making Of The 'Hawa Hawa' Song

Arjun Kapoor's Hawa Hawa from the movie Mubarakan went on to grab huge attention and praise from the viewers. With a runtime of 4:32, it is the second-longest-running song from the movie. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar, the song is composed by Gourov Roshin and it is sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakak.

Hawa Hawa is the second single from the album. The song featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz gained a whopping 273 million views on YouTube. The costumes featured, the dance moves of the two lead actors are some of the highlights of the music video. With all that said now, read to know what went into the making of Arjun Kapoor's Hawa Hawa:

Making of Arjun Kapoor's 'Hawa Hawa' song

In the making video, Arjun Kapoor shared his experience of working for the song Hawa Hawa. He shared that when one has to make a special song it becomes crucial to make it special visually also and that is what makes the song noteworthy. The director shared how hard it was to hold on to the traffic while filming of the song in the middle of the road. Ileana D'Cruz said that the sequence of the song was supposed to be shot in the city of Chandigarh, however, it was later filmed in Mumbai. Makers of the song shared the emotions and energy that the popular number carries.

Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan is helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie released in the year 2017. The romantic comedy features Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. The film narrates the story of twin brothers. Viewers loved watching Arjun Kapoor play a double role in the movie. He plays the role of Karanveer Singh Bajwa and Charanveer Singh Bajwa. Yet another interesting thing about the film is that Anil Kapoor plays Arjun's uncle in the film, just like in real life.

Arjun Kapoor has, time and again, entertained his fans and admirers through his performances. He is not only known for his acting chops buts also his dancing skills in the movie. Some of his unforgettable performances came in movies like Gunday, 2 States, and Ishaqzaade. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The film also features Kriti Sanon in a prominent role. The actor has a couple of upcoming projects. He will be next to be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as Pinkesh ''Pinky'' Dahiya. He will also be seen in Kaashive Nair's Chale Chalo. The movie is currently under the filming stage.

