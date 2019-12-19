Arjun Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh First Movie Together Goes On Floors

According to reports from a leading media portal, actor Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for his upcoming film also starring Rakul Preet Singh. The two actors have come together for the first time for a film, which is reportedly a cross-border love story. Arjun Kapoor, whose Panipat is currently running in theatres, reached Patiala for his next movie. The actor took to his Instagram account to post a story from Patiala and a story with a camera, hinting that he is there for a shoot. There were reports that the movie went on floors in mid-November in Mumbai. However, the shooting began today. The Arjun Kapoor starrer film will be shot across Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, and the Wagah border in Punjab.

Rakul Preet Singh gave a box office hit, De De Pyaar De, to the Bollywood industry. She starred in the movie along with Tabu and Ajay Devgn. It has been reported that the actor will very soon join Arjun Kapoor and the crew for the filming of her next film. The drama film shall centre on the topic of showing the impact of cross-border love stories on the families of the lovers as well.

It was revealed in an Instagram post by Arjun Kapoor that the movie does not have a title finalised yet. The film has started shooting but does not have a release date finalised yet. The actor also said that this is his fourteenth movie.

The cast of the movie

The film is being directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film has Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, and Kumud Mishra playing pivotal characters. The filmmakers have roped in John Abraham to play a cameo role in the movie. He shall be seen portraying the younger version of Kumud Mishra.

