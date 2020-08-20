Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh Resume Shoot Of Their Cross-border Love Story

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to resume the shoot of their upcoming film which was on halt due to the nationwide lockdown imposed. The team is planning to shoot for ten days with proper safety precautions and guidelines. The team has been quite excited and prepped up to return to work. The shooting schedule will also include senior actors like Kanwaljit Singh who play pivotal roles in the film.

Arjun and Rakul's film to resume shoot

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to resume work on debutant director Kaashvie Nair’s untitled film. The shoot is expected to begin from Monday and the schedule will be ten days long. Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment confirmed this piece of information during an interaction and said that Kaashie, John, Bhushan, and his team worked hard to make sure that all actors were safe and comfortable at the venue. They have also taken the team through safety protocols that have been certified by the state government through the Film’s Producers Guild.

Nikkhil Advani also added that they are planning to pull off a ten-day shoot schedule with the entire cast, after which they will be left with a four-day schedule. The last four days will be executed only after the monsoon season, around September end. He also revealed that they were planning to finish this leg between March and April but it did not happen due to the lockdown.

Bhushan Kumar of T Series also spoke about their upcoming plans and said that it has been encouraging to see actors and the crew all prepped up and keen to get back to work. The safety protocol would be strictly followed on the sets and they were hoping that everything would go according to their plans. He also believed that completing one project successfully would give some confidence to his other production partners as well. Actor John Abraham, who is also a part of the production team, also confirmed that strict protocols were being put in place.

The upcoming film is based on a cross-border love story which will also feature actors like Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit, and Divya Seth, amongst others. Kanwaljit Singh was amongst the many other actors who moved to the Bombay High Court after the government restricted artists above 65 years of age from work on films post lockdown. The resolution was challenged and also quashed by the court following which the senior actors have been looking forward to their upcoming projects.

