Arjun Kapoor Showers Praises On 'Planes Trains & Automobiles' Remake Starring Kevin Hart

Will Smith and Kevin Hart made news when they were finalised to star in the remake of the road comedy movie titled Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The film would be a modern take of the 1987 movie which was directed by John Hughes. Will Smith and Kevin Hart will play the role of Martin and the late John Candy. The film is being backed by Westbrook Studios and HartBeat Productions, alongside Will Smith and Kevin Hart themselves.

Aeysha Carr, who is the supervising producer and writer for the cop comedy series Brooklyn 99, has been roped in to write the screenplay of this remake movie, marking her feature writing debut as well. Recently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to talk about this wonderful news to his fans and followers as well.

Arjun Kapoor hails 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' remake

Arjun Kapoor shared his reaction on the latest movie from the West to get a remake, that is, Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The actor talks about how the ensemble movies and multi-starrer films are the future of the cinema. He also hoped that Bollywood also starts doing the same with respect to the current trend. Take a look at the screenshot from Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story from a few hours ago.

The original Planes, Trains and Automobiles was a 1987 released movie. It was a road comedy movie that featured two buddies on a road trip. The plot of the movie showcased Steve Martin as one of the lead roles and portraying the role of a marketing executive.

While John Candy could be seen as a good-hearted curtain ring salesman. The duo shares a three-day road trip where they face many mishappenings on their journey, while on the way to get to Neal's home for spending Thanksgiving with his family.

Arjun Kapoor last graced the big screens in Panipat. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat also stars actors like Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. In the upcoming projects, Arjun Kapoor has two films lined up for 2020, one of which is a suspense film opposite Parineeti Chopra titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the other is the film titled Chale Chalo by Kaashvie Nair.

