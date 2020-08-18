Arjun Kapoor Shares Poster Of Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush', Wishes Good Luck To Team

Just after the makers of Adipurush starring south Indian stalwart, Prabhas surprised fans with the exciting news of the film, several Bollywood stars stormed the social media with their excitement. Heartthrob Arjun Kapoor was among the ones who could not control his excitement and expressed his happiness of witnessing another spectacular film starring Prabhas. The actor shared the poster of the film on his Instagram story and hailed the star cast of the film.

Arjun Kapoor in praise of the film Adipurush

In the caption, the Gunday actor wrote that he was just mesmerized after hearing the exciting combination of Prabhas and director Om Raut. At last, he congratulated the entire team and wished them luck for the coming up film. Prabhas announced the project earlier today and revealed that it is a 3D action drama film. He also revealed the poster of the film, which had many Hindu mythological characters in it. From the poster of the film, it can be seen that the film is likely to have many mythological references. Even the title of the film has a mythological reference and the poster reads “celebrating the victory of good over evil”.

The poster of the film was unveiled earlier today by Prabhas, who will star in the film. The poster shows Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Ravana. The film is a mythology and fantasy film which is expected to release in the year 2022. While not much is known about the cast of the film, Om Raut is directing the film and it has been banked by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and the film will release in Telugu and Hindi language.

Apart from the stellar star cast, ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has penned dialogues for prominent films like Baahubali will be seen again donning the cap of the dialogue writer for Adipurush. The Kesari lyricist shared his excitement on Twitter and recalled his childhood dream of penning the dialogues of the epic Ramayana while he used to watch it on television. Manoj confessed that he always desired to narrate the story of the epic with his own essence in it. He also expressed his excitement of being roped with the team of Adipurish for fulfilling his childhood dream.

