Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs, Expresses Her 'Burger' Wish; See Post

After sharing her strenuous workout routine with Laxmi Manchu on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her chiselled abs on social media by posting a goofy photograph. Earlier today, Rakul took to Instagram stories to share a picture wherein she is posing with a burger as she expressed her love for burgers. Showing off her enviably fit body on the social media platform, 29-year-old jokingly wrote, "I wish burgers were food for abs".

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's Workout Video With Lakshmi Manchu Will Motivate Fans To Exercise

A foodie Rakul Preet Singh has a 'burger' wish for abs

Rakul Preet Singh's love for fitness has not been a secret from the world. The De De Pyaar De actor frequently shares her workout videos and post-workout selfies on social media to propagate the importance of working out and motivate millions of her followers to adapt to healthy living. However, Rakul recently revealed the foodie version of herself on social media as she posed with an appetizing burger and expressed her 'burger' wish.

In the photograph shared by her, the actor is seen posing for the camera in a tie-dye sports bralette along with black gym shorts. Flaunting her chiselled abs, Rakul expressed her love for burgers and her wish for it to become the food for abs. Check out her post below:

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Who Shared "moods Of 2020"

Not so long ago, the actor shared a home workout video with her sibling, Aman Preet Singh, wherein she is seen performing the bench press with dumbbells in both her hands. Owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, gyms across the country have been shut for months. Thus, sharing her '#siblingtraining' video from her home gym, she wrote, "Pumping it up when the home is a gym or gym is at home".

Have a look:

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Refrains From Revealing Whom She 'stalks' On Instagram; Know Why

On the work front, Rakul has several upcoming films in her kitty. She will soon be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in Lakshya Raj Anand's action thriller titled Attack. She will also act alongside an ensemble star cast in S. Shankar's vigilante action thriller titled Indian 2.

The Tamil film is a sequel to 1996's film Indian and stars Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

Also Read | Which Is Rakul Preet Singh And Ram Charan's Highest Grossing Film Together?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.