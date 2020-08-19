Rakul Preet Singh Gives A Glimpse Of Her Cycling Adventures With Lakshmi Manchu

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently went for cycling with actor Lakshmi Manchu. The actor posted pictures and videos while she cycled around the city. Rakul Preet Singh also shared a video where she informed that they ended up cycling for 30 kilometres. In the first picture, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen with a group of people including Lakshmi Manchu. The picture also has the caption, “Drizzle and bike rides”.

In the second picture, Rakul Preet Singh is seen sporting a wide smile with Lakshi Manchu. The photo was shared by Lakshmi Manchu and reposted by Rakul. The former wrote, “Partner in all things amazing”. Rakul Preet Singh also shared a video where she is seen cycling and talking about going to explore the city again while it drizzles all around. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's video and pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh's workout video with Lakshmi Manchu

In the recent past, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video working out with Laksmi Manchu. In this post, she shared a slow-motion video in which she is seen getting ready for her next endeavours. In the video, she is seen in a blue crop top and black leggings. In the caption, she wrote, "Get the day started like 💪🏻 @lakshmimanchu".

She was seen exercising with Lakshmi Manchu who also can be seen in the video. She is sporting a black top and a black and grey camouflage track pant. Lakshmi is seen holding Rakul down as she tries to run. Take a look at the video here.

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. The actor went on to garner positive reviews for the portrayal of Aarzoo Shah in the movie. It is directed by Milap Zaveri. The plot of the movie features how a gang leader turns the life of all the protagonist’s upside down with his harmful intentions. It also features Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Kaashvi Nair’s untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film was in its post-production stage until the lockdown was announced. Post the film, she will also be seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is also touted for a 2020 release.

