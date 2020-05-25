Arjun Kapoor Announces 'mango Season Is Here', Pokes Fun At Katrina Kaif; Here's How

Remember the Slice mango drink advertisement featuring Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif? Well, the mango season is upon us and that seems to have put Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in a fun mood. Evidently, the Ki & Ka actor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of summer calling it the 'mango season' with a pic of ripe mango and with that, he's reminded of Katrina Kaif too.

Arjun teased Katrina by tagging her in the caption and asking her if she'd like a "Slice". He wrote, "Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ? ðŸ˜‰ #Mango #Summer #AamKiBaat".

Have a look:

Katrina Kaif was among the first to comment on the amusing post as she replied, “Yes pl I would like a few slices.”. Arjun then quipped about the Welcome actor's chemistry with mangoes as seen in the Slice ad and said, “@katrinakaif u organise na for us actually Katrina... I promise to eat em with as much luv as u... hehe.”. Their banter also made a few of their friends on social media, including celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, laugh out loud as they posted laughing emojis on the comments.

Have a look:

Read | Arjun Kapoor posts hilarious video for cricket lovers, asks Virat Kohli if he can relate

Fans have been seeing Arjun Kapoor's goofy side on social media even more amid the lockdown. Arjun goes on to share quirky updates and often leaves funny comments on his friends’ posts too. He recently shared some hilarious TikTok videos through his account giving them a lockdown twist and making his fans laugh out loud.

Have a look:

Read | 'Paatal Lok': Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh shower praises on 'steller team' for great work

Read | Arjun Kapoor's hilarious video about how people will leave home post lockdown is relatable

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Read | Arjun Kapoor knows what won't happen after Corona and it has a FRIENDS reference

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.