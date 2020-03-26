Arjun Kapoor Shares Hilarious Viral Video, Says He Wants To Be More Like This Person

During the lockdown, people are glued to their televisions and mobile phones. Celebrities are no different. Actor Arjun Kapoor, to kill boredom, has also turned to social media. The actor took to his social media account to share a hilarious viral video of a father who took his daughter on an amazing roller coaster ride while they are at home. This video captured Arjun Kapoor's attention and he decided to share the video on his social media account.

On March 26, Arjun Kapoor shared a funny yet cute viral video of a father and daughter. Arjun Kapoor has called this father as the Best Father Ever. In the viral video, the father and the daughter are in front of the big TV screen. The daughter is sitting inside a laundry basket while the father has decided to take her on an adventurous roller coaster ride.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the video as "Best. Father. Ever. Made me start my day with a smile... I wanna be more like this guy & make the most of what we have in this moment... Video Courtesy - @thesarcasticpage". Many fans commented on this video shared by Arjun Kapoor. Even actor Aparshakti Khurana commented on the video "Best Best Best 😇😇😇"

Watch the video shared by Arjun Kapoor

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was promoting his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In the movie, he is paired next to with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The trailer of the movie received a fantastic response from the viewers. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to hit the screens on March 20, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the film has been postponed.

