Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra Are All Happy Faces Whenever They Are Together

Parineeti Chopra is considered one of the finest actors from this new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Parineeti Chopra rose to fame in the Bollywood industry with Maneesh Sharma’s Ishaqzaade (2012), alongside Arjun Kapoor. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have appeared together in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England (2018).

Arjun and Parineeti also have a film coming up, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release of the film is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The friendship between the two actors remains strong, even after almost a decade. Both, Arjun and Parineeti, seem to always have a laughing and a happy face when together.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all happy faces when together

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have known each other for very long now. The two experienced fame and acceptance in the Bollywood industry at the same time and became very good friends with each other. The two actors have been often spotted laughing and having fun together.

This picture is from the promotions of their film, Namaste England. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor can be seen laughing their hearts out together, in the picture. Parineeti has worn a brown jump-suite and Arjun has worn ripped jeans and a t-shirt.

In this video, Parineeti and Arjun are seen enjoying the rapping session with Badshah. The two are singing at the top of their voices and grooving at their best. Both the actors have worn blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Arjun Kapoor is seen photo-bombing Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti Chopra has worn a yellow ethnic two-piece set. Arjun Kapoor is dressed in all black.

Parineeti Chopra posted a boomerang of the two actors laughing on a boat. Parineeti made this post to wish Arjun a happy birthday. The two are dressed in winter clothes.

