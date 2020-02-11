Arjun Kapoor's Pictures That Show He Looks Dapper In Formal Outfits, See Pics

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical action drama, Panipat. He kick-started his acting journey with Ishaqzaade alongside debutante Parineeti Chopra. He never fails to impress us with his killer looks on social media. Here are some of the best Arjun Kapoor's suit looks.

How To Suit Up Like Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in this royal blue suit. He has opted for a blue shirt in a lighter shade and brown shoes to complete the look.

In this fashion post, Arjun Kapoor was styled by Abhilasha Devnani. The designer set up Arjun in a royal blue kaftan suit. With the three-piece suit, he paired a floral print shirt.

Arjun Kapoor stunned in waistcoat and jacket. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani, the purple jacket and waistcoat were paired with black pants.

Here, he is seen donning a silk olive pantsuit. The two-piece suit was paired with a maroon coloured suit jacket. Also, take a look at Arjun Kapoor's formal shoes.

The picture was shot during Arjun's favourite team, Chelsea's match at the football ground. He stunned in a grey suit piece paired with a black sweater tuxedo. Check it out.

Image Source - Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

