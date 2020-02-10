Arjun Kapoor Is A Master Of Crisp, Witty Captions; These Instagram Posts Are Proof

Actor Arjun Kapoor is currently one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. His relationship with Malaika Arora has been in the limelight for a few months now, and they were even spotted together at several places. Kapoor is also known for his roles in several movies like Panipat, 2 States, Half Girlfriend, Gunday, Ki & Ka, Tevar, etc. Arjun Kapoor is not only known for his films and quirky style but also his wit that he likes to express rather succinctly. Arjun Kapoor's Instagram is witness to his wit as his short captions often hold rather deep messages. Listed below are some of the best Instagram captions of Arjun Kapoor.

READ:Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

Arjun Kapoor's best Instagram captions:

READ:Salman Khan & Arjun Kapoor's Cars Stopped Next To Each Other; Read What Happens Next

READ:Arjun Kapoor And Anshula's Photo Album Of Mum Mona Shourie Kapoor Over The Years

Arjun Kapoor showcases his love for quotes as he likes to post them on his Instagram handle. Arjun's wit and gratitude for life are seen in one of his posts as the actor is thankful for having a blissful 2019. Arjun also likes to post rather short and crisp captions for most of his photos than going for long lines. He conveys his emotions through these witty lines.

READ:Arjun Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Mother Mona Shourie's B'day, Says, 'I Try & Be Strong'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.