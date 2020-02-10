Arjun Kapoor Is A Hoarder Of Classy Jackets These Pictures Are Proof

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. He even received a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut that year.
ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Pictures From His Photoshoots That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face
Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will also be seen in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo opposite Rakul Preet Singh.
Off the screen, Arjun Kapoor is very popular on social media amongst his fans. He makes it a point to regularly interact with his fans and leave them in awe of his versatile styles. However, if you look at the actor’s social media, you can easily know that Arjun Kapoor is a fan of jackets. Here are his best jackets styles that even you can sport.
ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Is The Inspiration You Need To Style This Wedding Season
ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Shares His 'Cassata King' Picture In Emerald Velvet Sherwani
ALSO READ | Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.