Arjun Kapoor Is A Hoarder Of Classy Jackets These Pictures Are Proof

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. He even received a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut that year.

Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat etc. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film also stars his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will also be seen in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Off the screen, Arjun Kapoor is very popular on social media amongst his fans. He makes it a point to regularly interact with his fans and leave them in awe of his versatile styles. However, if you look at the actor’s social media, you can easily know that Arjun Kapoor is a fan of jackets. Here are his best jackets styles that even you can sport.

Jacket styling lessons from Arjun Kapoor

1. A denim jacket is must-have in every wardrobe and this one by Arjun Kapoor can help you rock your next casual outing

2. Arjun Kapoor took the fun quotient in this look a notch higher by adding a simple orange jacket to it

3. Arjun Kapoor recently donned this Kunal Anil Tanna trenchcoat during the promotions of Panipat. He gave the look a traditional appeal by pairing it with a long kurta and pants.

4. The classic leather jacket is back in style and this look by Arjun Kapoor is proof

4. Another leather jacket look by Arjun Kapoor that you can don for your next road trip with your friends

