Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Pictures From His Photoshoots That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor Kapoor swayed people with his performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. Undoubtedly, fans have been crushing over him since then. The actor's impeccable charm, chiselled abs, and raw magnetism have kept fans' eyes stuck to his appearance on screen all the time. The Ki & Ka actor knows how to sweep the audience off their feet with his realistic portrayal of the character. Being quite active on social media, Arjun Kapoor updates his fans by regularly posting pictures on Instagram. Here are some of the actor’s quirky pictures from his photoshoots that would bring a smile on your face

Here are Arjun Kapoor’s funkiest pictures from his photoshoots

1. Arjun Kapoor in a classic traditional outfit

2. Posing with his Ki & Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. All prepared for 2020

4. Contrasting shades of his clothes and the background

5. Doing a pout in front of the camera

6. Pose loaded with utter swag

7. Lazying around on a couch

8. Proposing Kriti Sanon with cotton candies

9. Smiling while daydreaming

10. Arjun Kapoor’s older version in FaceApp

