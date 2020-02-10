The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Quirky Pictures From His Photoshoots That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor is known for his epic comic timings and realistic portrayal of characters in movies. Here are some of his quirky snaps from his photoshoots.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor Kapoor swayed people with his performance in his debut flick Ishaqzaade. Undoubtedly, fans have been crushing over him since then. The actor's impeccable charm, chiselled abs, and raw magnetism have kept fans' eyes stuck to his appearance on screen all the time. The Ki & Ka actor knows how to sweep the audience off their feet with his realistic portrayal of the character. Being quite active on social media, Arjun Kapoor updates his fans by regularly posting pictures on Instagram. Here are some of the actor’s quirky pictures from his photoshoots that would bring a smile on your face

Here are Arjun Kapoor’s funkiest pictures from his photoshoots 

1. Arjun Kapoor in a classic traditional outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

2. Posing with his Ki & Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

3. All prepared for 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

4. Contrasting shades of his clothes and the background 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

5. Doing a pout in front of the camera 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Pop In Bright Colours At Armaan Jain's Reception

6. Pose loaded with utter swag 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

7. Lazying around on a couch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

8. Proposing Kriti Sanon with cotton candies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Is The Inspiration You Need To Style This Wedding Season

9. Smiling while daydreaming

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

             

10. Arjun Kapoor’s older version in FaceApp

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read:  Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, And Arjun Kapoor Would Get Along Really Well; Here's Why

Also read: Arjun Kapoor Gets Hurt During Shoot; Shares Pic On Social Media

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
