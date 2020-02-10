Arjun Kapoor's Travel Pictures That Will Keep You Scrolling For More

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his impeccable comic timings and strong sartorial choices. He kick-started his acting journey with Ishaqzaade alongside debutante Parineeti Chopra. He never ceases to impress us with his killer looks on social media. Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with his incredible pictures. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best travel snaps to give you #goals-

Here are Arjun Kapoor's best travel pictures that would make you keep scrolling

1. Proposing his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon with cotton candies at Juhu Beach

2. Exploring Milan (Italy) with Malaika Arora

3. A spectacular view of Chelsea (London) from the aeroplane

4. Rejoicing at DLF Emporio in Gurgaon, Haryana

5. Getting clicked in Altaussee

6. Daydreaming in Melbourne, Australia

7. A gorgeous view of the artistic Hosier Lane street art

8. Exploring Melbourne

