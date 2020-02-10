The Debate
Arjun Kapoor's Travel Pictures That Will Keep You Scrolling For More

Bollywood News

Arjun Kapoor is known for his acting chops. Also, he is an avid traveller. Here are some of the 'Panipat' actor's travel snaps to add destinations to your list

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his impeccable comic timings and strong sartorial choices. He kick-started his acting journey with Ishaqzaade alongside debutante Parineeti Chopra. He never ceases to impress us with his killer looks on social media. Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with his incredible pictures. Therefore, we have compiled some of his best travel snaps to give you #goals-

Here are Arjun Kapoor's best travel pictures that would make you keep scrolling 

1. Proposing his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon with cotton candies at Juhu Beach 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

2. Exploring Milan (Italy) with Malaika Arora 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

3. A spectacular view of Chelsea (London) from the aeroplane 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, And Arjun Kapoor Would Get Along Really Well; Here's Why

4. Rejoicing at DLF Emporio in Gurgaon, Haryana  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

5. Getting clicked in Altaussee 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

6. Daydreaming in Melbourne, Australia 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Salman Khan & Arjun Kapoor's Cars Stopped Next To Each Other; Read What Happens Next

7. A gorgeous view of the artistic Hosier Lane street art

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

 

8. Exploring Melbourne 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Also read: Anushka Sharma Called Out By Arjun Kapoor For 'slacking Off' And THIS Is Her Reply

Also read: Arjun Kapoor And Anshula's Photo Album Of Mum Mona Shourie Kapoor Over The Years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
