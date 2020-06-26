Remember When Arjun Kapoor Revealed He Was Rejected By Aditya Chopra?

Back in the date, Arjun Kapoor had once revealed that producer-director Aditya Chopra had rejected him three to four times before he signed him for Ishaqzaade. Arjun Kapoor in an interview with a news daily revealed that when Aditya Chopra saw his photos, the director then said that 'he could take him as a character actor'. Kapoor exclaimed that maybe, he would have asked his father (Boney Kapoor) to pick up the phone and talk to Aditya Chopra, but he chose the path which he felt was right to him.

Arjun Kapoor further revealed he felt the right thing to do was to meet the casting directors and going for an audition. Arjun Kapoor also opened up about how he believed in constantly seeking external validation through work rather than enjoying the process of acting. Arjun talked about how he needed to enjoy the process as an actor.

"If I do everything for external validation and proving myself, then I will make the wrong decisions. In my career, I have realised that I can do anything if I have my conviction. We go wrong from time-to-time and that is human. But as a person, I have to be excited to tell a story. If I say I don’t care about the results, I will be lying. We all do and we all must as it is a result-driven business but that can't be the only deciding factor. I need to enjoy the process as an actor," Arjun had told PTI in an interview.

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor also expressed his respect for actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal. Firstly, Arjun Kapoor revealed that the industry kids have an edge over those who come from outside to dip their feet in Bollywood. Highlighting an advantage that the industry kids have, Kapoor said that for better or worse, industry kids have a certain type of education with regards to moving about in the entertainment line, and that’s the benefit of experience that the industry kids get by living within the circle, added Kapoor. The Ki & Ka actor further revealed that it is tough for the people who come from outside and that he respects actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal for that matter.

Arjun Kapoor's movies

Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial, Panipat, alongside Kriti Sanon. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming flick, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will be seen essaying the role of Haryanvi Police Officer Pinky Dahiya in the film.

The film was slated to release on March 20. However, Yash Raj Films made an official announcement through their social media handles on March 14 and announced that they have postponed the release of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The new release date is not announced by the makers yet.

