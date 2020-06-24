Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Lauds Komal Pandey; Says 'I Love People Who Brim With Confidence'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram story and reposted fashion blogger and YouTuber Komal Pandey's recent video on her 'Journey and Style Evolution'. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who was all praises for Komal Pandey, wrote, "I love people who brim with confidence." Not only this Sonam Kapoor also revealed that Komal Pandey's account is one of the fashion accounts in India that she loves to follow. Sonam wrote, "Keep at it", and also tagged Komal Pandey on the same.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shares love for rains with throwback pic, husband calls it ‘beautiful’

(Source: Snip Sonam Kapoor Instagram story)

Komal Pandey, through the caption, revealed that her journey began in 2015. She also added that she was a B.Com student whose heart always craved for fashion but wasn't confident enough to pursue it. Talking about how she started small and blogged for six months, Komal Pandey revealed that she realised she did not enjoy clicking pictures so much and actually wanted to do videos.

Komal opened up about how in 2018 she decided to take her love for videos on Instagram too. Pandey added that she has now hit over 930K followers on her Instagram and over 919K subscribers on her YouTube channel. Komal Pandey wrote, "Never stop dreaming, no dream is too big if you dream it every day."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is considered amongst Bollywood's most stylish actors. Her social media handle is a paradise for many who love fashion statements. Fans flooded Sonam Kapoor's pictures with heaps of comments.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and other female actors who played lawyers in movies

What's next for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. Even though The Zoya Factor did not do great at the box office, fans lauded Sonam and Dulquer's enchanting on-screen chemistry. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes Karishma Boolani on birthday, calls her 'kindest and nicest'

Reports have it that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania in the sequel of their hit flick, Veere Di Wedding. The movie collected Rs. 100 crore worldwide to enter the coveted club of Bollywood movies. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, in a live session with a magazine also revealed that she is scheduled to begin work on a Hindi remake of a Korean film titled, Blind.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Designer's Muse And These Pictures Prove It Right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.