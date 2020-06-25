Sisters Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora Pen Sweet B'day Wishes For Karisma Kapoor; See Posts

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today, June 25. On Lolo's special day, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posted adorable wishes for Karisma Kapoor. Malaika Arora shared a stunning picture with Karisma and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling Lolo." The two divas look ravishing in the picture, as they are seen donning resplendent ethnic outfits.

Not only this, but Malaika Arora also shared a picture of her girl gang which features Kareena, Karisma, Amrita, among others. Moreover, as seen in the picture shared by Amrita Arora on her Instagram feed, the duo poses for a selfie. Amrita Arora also called Karisma Kapoor, 'unwavering', 'loyal' and 'strong' as she penned a sweet birthday note for Lolo. Take a look a Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's posts here.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday

Karisma Kapoor turned 46 today. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi at the age of 17, has won a million hearts with her indelible on-screen performances in various movies. Karisma's notable work in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Fiza, Haseena Maan Jayegi, among others remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

Not only her movies but Karisma Kapoor has also given the industry a slew of iconic songs. Lolo dances away to glory in her famous number Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Furthermore, her romantic song titled Pardesi Pardesi Jana Nahi, from 1996 hit musical drama, Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan has hit the bullseye.

Earlier this year, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut with the web series titled Mentalhood. In it, Kapoor Karisma Kapoor’s character is a very busy mom, who tries to manage her work-life and kids both at the same time. However, sometimes, she gets paranoid with the imbalance in her house. She is seen running after her kids over everything they do in life. Mentalhood was unveiled on March 11, and fans loved Karisma's role in the show. Many also took to social media to talk about Karisma's comeback after years.

The screening of Mentalhood was huge as sister Kareena Kapoor Khan with mother Babita also graced the event. Not only them but Karisma’s cousin Aadar Jain and his mother Rima Jain, Amrita Arora among others also attended the event. Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor has also bagged many laurels in her stellar career.

