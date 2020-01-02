How Arjun Kapoor Celebrated New Year With Ladylove Malaika Arora In Goa

As we step into 2020, many Bollywood celebrities have shared New Year wishes for their fans on social media with some amazing and priceless pictures. From Kunal Kemmu to Salman Khan, stars have started their New Year on a happy note with family and friends. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan also had a grand celebration at Goa, who began their new year by celebrating their relationship.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Kiss of Love

Malaika Arora, who was already in Goa partying with her sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak, was reunited by Arjun Kapoor on New Year’s Eve. The couple did not miss out on their New Year kiss. Malaika posted a picture of her wishes for 2020 with a photo of herself giving beau Arjun Kapoor a peck on the cheek.

Apart from this, Malaika has also shared another picture from her New Year celebration. In the picture, Malaika is seen with her family. Apart from Arjun Kapoor in the picture, there are many other people besides sister Amrita Arora and mother. Malaika and Arjun revealed their relationship by posting a picture on Arjun Kapoor's birthday. In this picture, Arjun and Malaika were seen holding each other's hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in an item number for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha. The fashionable diva was seen grooving to the number titled Hello Hello, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. In one of her recent interviews, Malaika had even expressed her interest in venturing into production.

