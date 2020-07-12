Arjun Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Share "sparkling Chemistry" In 'Finding Fanny' | Watch

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the Hinglish film Finding Fanny included an ensemble cast of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles. The film follows the story of a group of 5 friends who set out on a journey to find the love interest of actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s character is deeply in love with Deepika Padukone’s character and on the journey, he confesses his love to her. In fact, the journey brings these two lovers together. Their chemistry in the film was praised by the critics as well as the audience. Watch behind the scenes of the film to know how the two actors managed to pull off their role with so much ease and what they had to say about their characters.

Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in 'Finding Fanny'

Arjun Kapoor played the role of Savio in the film Finding Fanny, who is secretly in love with Deepika Padukone’s character. However, Angie (Deepika Padukone) marries his best friend Gabo (Ranveer Singh). He moves to Mumbai after that and returns briefly before they set on their journey. The story of Finding Fanny focuses on different love stories, but Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor’s chemistry was loved by the audience.

About their characters in the film, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone said that they were able to pull off the roles with much ease and it wasn't that difficult. Speaking about their chemistry, Arjun Kapoor said that their characters had a past in the film and that made their chemistry "to sparkle". He also added that since the two actors knew each other for so long, they did not carry baggage that they were working with superstars.

Further adding that they have hung out with each other a lot which was translated and brought to the big screen. Actor Deepika Padukone also said that she and Arjun Kapoor had been friends even before they became actors. She said the situation of their characters was somewhat similar in the film and that subconsciously, helped their performance, bringing out their sparkling chemistry on-screen.

