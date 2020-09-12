Rakul Preet Singh Tests COVID-19 Negative After Co-actor Arjun Kapoor's Positive Report

Actor Arjun Kapoor who had resumed work in Mumbai for his next cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh surprised fans after announcing him being diagnosed with COVID-19 positive on social media. Rakul Preet Singh who had been shooting for another film in Hyderabad in August had boarded the flight to Mumbai to shoot for the film with Arjun when she came to know about the diagnoses. Now, recently during a chat with Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that the shoot was canceled and that she has headed back to Hyderabad to work on the other film.

Rakul Preet Singh tests COVID-19 negative

Apart from this, the De De Pyaar De actress has also confessed that she had got her COVID-19 test done and that she tested negative a day before Arjun was tested positive. Further, the actress asserted that Arjun did not come in contact with any crew member on the sets when he resumed shooting for the next. As soon as the actor was tested COVID positive, the shooting of the flick was stalled again. Rakul Preet also reportedly shared in the chat that Arjun is doing fine and that she has been keeping in touch with him throughout.

Adding, Rakul said that she checked with the film’s crew in Mumbai and figured that he might have come in contact with someone infected while she was shooting in Hyderabad. She shared that she was still on the runway when she got the call about Arjun’s reports being tested positive. She concluded and said that if she would have been known about her co-actors diagnosis half an hour before, she would have not boarded the flight to Mumbai and instead would have stayed in Hyderabad to complete her shooting.

The Yaariyan actress said that after getting to know about Arjun’s condition, she called up her Telugu film producer to advance the shoots. Meanwhile, the actress headed back to Hyderabad on September 9. Arjun and Rakul’s film also stars other actors like Kanwaljit Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham, and Aditi Rao Hydari in special roles. The film is a cross border love story with certain portions set in the old days. The film will mark the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham.

(Image credit: Rakul Preet Singh/ Instagram)

