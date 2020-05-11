Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Ishaqzaade' With A Quarantine Twist; See Post

Arjun Kapoor celebrated 8 years of his debut film Ishaqzaade but with a quarantine twist. The actor took to his social media handles and posted a video in which he included snippets from the film. In his debut film, Arjun Kapoor was paired up with Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor's debut movie completes 8 years

Ishaqzaade was a romantic action film that was written and directed by Habib Faisal. The story revolved around two youngsters who fall in love with each other. The two belong to rivalry families and hence face a lot of problems as their families and society does not accept them. The story is inspired by Romeo & Juliet and has been given an inter-religion love story subplot as well. The two face problems as they belonged to different religions. Check out the post by Arjun Kapoor below.

The movie was well-received by critics and fans alike. It was a hit at the box office. Moreover, Ishaqzaade received numerous awards and accolades. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra won the Stardust Award for Superstar Male and Stardust Award for Superstar Female respectively. Moreover, Arjun Kapoor won the best male debut award for this film.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans flooded the post with comments and reactions. Shanoo Sharma and many other celebrities commented on the post. There were many fans who showed love on the post.

What has Arjun Kapoor been up to during the lockdown?

Arjun Kapoor has been very active on social media since the lockdown was announced. He is doing his bit by keeping his fans motivated and entertained during the lockdown. From work outposts to sweet video messages, Arun Kapoor has kept his fans posted. Check out some posts below.

What next for Arjun Kapoor?

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a period drama, Panipat. The movie starred Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. According to various media portals, Arjun Kapoor was working on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar before the lockdown. It was scheduled to hit theatres on March 20th, 2020.

