Parineeti Chopra's 'Ishaqzaade': Best Dialogues From The Movie

Parineeti Chopra has taken her craft to another level with her stellar performances in movies. The actor has carved her own niche in the industry and has been delivering some major hits including Kesari (2019), Golmaal Again (2017), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), and many more. The actor has also won several accolades for her performances in various films. She is also known for her fashion sense and style, which is evident from her Instagram feed; it is a major style inspiration to her fans. Of all her movies her performance in Ishaqzaade is particularly lauded.

Fans loved to watch the on-screen chemistry of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade. The audience loved the way the two lead actors have portrayed their characters with perfection. The two managed to portray an epic love story that seems to have impressed fans. Apart from the storyline, the dialogues from the movie are also quite popular. Here are some of the best dialogues from Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade.

Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade: Best dialogues from the film

Aaisi maar khayega ... phir kabhi s*s* na kar payega

Tanker bhar khoon hai body mein

Unka hisaab unse, tera tujhse

Lo lag gayi law and order ki

K**ina mere haath aa jaata na ... keema bana deti uska

While the movie marked the debut of Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra was already a year older by a film in the Bollywood industry and they were able to deliver impressive performances. The movie is directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra. This was one of the critically acclaimed movies produced under the banner name, Yash Raj Films. Parineeti essays the role of Zoya Qureshi and Arjun Kapoor essays the role of Parma Chauhan.

