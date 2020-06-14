Arjun Kapoor’s Hit Songs That Garnered More Than 100 Million Views On YouTube

Over the years, Arjun Kapoor has proved his mettle as an actor. He made his acting debut with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade. Since then, Arjun Kapoor has been a part of various hit films like Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Panipat, etc. Arjun Kapoor is also known for his uber-cool dance songs that always make the audience groove to his steps. Take a look at some of his songs that have crossed over 100 million views on YouTube.

Arjun Kapoor’s songs that have crossed 100 million views

1. Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga - Half Girlfriend

Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga is a hit song from the 2017 film, Half Girlfriend. The song featured Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and has crossed over 734 million views until now. The slow, romance number is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The song was lauded by critics and even won several awards

2. Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday

The hit dance number Tune Maari Entriyaan was a part of the film, Gunday’s soundtrack. It featured Arjun Kapoor along with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra and has crossed approximately 139 million views on YouTube. The song had both Arjun and Ranveer’s characters trying to woo Priyanka Chopra. Crooned by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan, and Vishal Dadlani, the song was one of the biggest chartbusters that year.

3. Proper Patola - Namaste England

Arjun Kapoor grooved alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra in this hit dance number. The song crossed over 187 million views on Youtube and was a major hit that year. Proper Patola was a part of the film, Namaste England. The song was sung by Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh who had sung the original version of the song as well.

4. High Heels - Ki & Ka

High Heels was one of the most popular songs from the Arjun Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka. The song jumped high on the charts because of its quirky appeal. Arjun Kapoor even stepped into a pair of red heels for the song as the movie focused on gender stereotypes in society. The song has garnered almost 162 million views until now.

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film was initially scheduled for a March 2020 release but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Kaashvie Nair’s Chale Chalo.

