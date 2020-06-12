"This One Is Going To Be A Cracker": Arjun Kapoor On Keanu Reeves' Return In ''Matrix 4''

Matrix 4 has officially been announced and the film will reprise Keanu Reeves in his iconic role as Neo. Though Matrix 4 is set to release on May 21, 2021, fans are already excited for the film and have flooded social media with leaked pictures and news from the set. Even Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is hyped up about the fourth entry in the Matrix series. He recently took to his Instagram story to share the news that Keanu Reeves was back as Neo in Matrix 4.

Arjun Kapoor is super excited to see Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor shared the news that Keanu Reeves would be returning to his iconic role as Neo in Matrix 4. In the caption for the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "This one is going to be a cracker." He also added #ArjunReccommends on the side of the picture. Arjun Kapoor is not the only fan who is excited about the upcoming Matrix 4.

Hundreds of fans have taken to social media to celebrate the announcement of Matrix 4. Several netizens have also shared pictures and videos from the sets of Matrix 4. These set photos show Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss, who played Trinity, was also spotted in the leaked set photos.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Keanu Reeves revealed why he returned to play Neo in Matrix 4. Keanu Reeves stated that Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with him. Keanu stated that that was the only reason to return to his role as Neo. He added that to work with Lana Wachowski again was amazing. Finally, the actor stated that the film had something meaningful to say and people could take some nourishment from it.

Matrix 4 is releasing 17 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The previous film in the franchise premiered all the way back 2003. In another interview with an entertainment portal, Carrie-Anne Moss stated that she never thought it would happen and that it was never on her radar at all. Further, the actor stated that the film was like a gift to her and that she was very excited.

[Promo Image from Arjun Kapoor Instagram and The Matrix Reloaded Movie]

