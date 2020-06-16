From Ranbir Kapoor To Arjun Kapoor: Actors Who Began Their Career As An Assistant Director

Several actors initially began their career assisting top filmmakers to learn how films get made. Working behind cameras helped them to face the camera as an actor. For some of them, acting wasn't even on their list, they developed their interest in acting after learning direction. From Arjun Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, here is a list of a few Bollywood superstars who began their career as Assistant Directors to understand cameras better.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the 2007 film Saawariya alongside Sonam Kapoor. However, before making his acting debut the actor began his career as an assistant director. He assisted his father Rishi Kapoor for his directorial debut in 1999 movie Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Along with this, he was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black.

Arjun Kapoor

Before making his acting debut in 2012’s action romance movie Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor initially worked as assistant director. The actor Nikkhil Advani in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to love. Along with this, he has also been the associate producer in Salman Khan’s No Entry and Wanted.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood film industry. Be it essaying the role of a superhero, an antagonist, a friend or a lover, Hrithik Roshan has played them all effortlessly. Before making his acting debut, the superstar made brief appearances as a child actor in several movies.

Along with this, Hrithik Roshan also collaborated with his father Rakesh Roshan for four movies. He worked as an assistant director in Khudgarz, King Uncle, Karan Arjun and Koyla.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has now become one of the highest-paid celebrities in Bollywood. Before making his acting debut in the teen drama movie Student of the Year, he worked as an assistant director. Varun Dhawan assisted Karan Johar for his 2010 drama movie My Name is Khan.

Sonam Kapoor

National Award-winning actor Sonam Kapoor is one of the prominent faces of the film fraternity. She made her Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama movie Saawariya. However, prior to that, the actor also assisted SLB in his 2005 drama movie Black.

(Promo Image Source: Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & Varun Dhawan Instagram)

