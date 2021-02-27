Arjun Kapoor Confirms Netflix Release Of 'Sardar Ka Grandson'; Shares First Look Stills

After months of anticipation, Arjun Kapoor has finally confirmed the OTT release of his upcoming film, Sardar Ka Grandson. On Saturday, February 27, the Panipat actor took to his Instagram handle to share a streak of glimpses from the much-awaited film and revealed that it will exclusively be releasing on the streaming giant, Netflix. Along with Arjun Kapoor, the Sardar Ka Grandson cast boasts of Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in the lead roles and will also mark special appearances by John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Arjun Kapoor's next movie 'Sardar Ka Grandson' gets a Netflix release

There were reports that Sardar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh may opt for a digital release, however, no official announcement was made. Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Arjun Kapoor shared a couple of stills from the upcoming film and finally confirmed the film's OTT release. The romance drama is helmed by Kaashvie Nair and is produced by actor John Abraham.

The first look stills feature the film's lead cast that is Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The stills also feature veteran actor Neena Gupta in a never-seen-before avatar. It looks like Neena will be playing the role of Arjun's grandmother in Sardar Ka Grandson. Posting the pictures on Instagram, the India's Most Wanted actor wrote, "Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson".

Back in August last year, the makers had unveiled the first look of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from Sardar Ka Grandson. While John sported a quintessential Sardar look with a kurta-pyjama and turban, Aditi could be seen donning kurta and sharara with a dupatta. Sardar Ka Grandson will showcase a cross border love story that spans generations.

Sharing John and Aditi's look from the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, "FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair."

FIRST LOOK... #JohnAbraham and #AditiRaoHydari in a cross border love story that spans generations... The duo enact special roles in the film [not titled yet]... Stars #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh... Directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/OAKhUNGYU6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2020

