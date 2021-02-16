Arjun Kapoor Shares Pictures From His Jaisalmer Visit, Check It Out

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his film, Bhoot Police. He shared some pictures from his trip to Rajasthan and fans have displayed love on the photos. The actor also posted a video of himself as he flaunted his 'swag' walk. Take a look at the actor's 'Jaisalmer memories'.

Arjun Kapoor's photos from Rajasthan

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a few pictures from his visit to Rajasthan. In the first picture, Arjun wore a grey-hooded jogger set and posed on the staircase. He paired it with white and golden sneakers and captioned the picture as 'Jaisalmer memories'. In another picture, he gave an extremely intense look while posing for the camera. In the video he shared, Arjun is seen walking in 'Swag' as he wrote that one must walk with 'swag'. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram posts:

Reactions to Arjun Kapoor's Instagram photos

Several fans of Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram post to comment. They flooded his comment section with heart and fire emojis. They also wrote that the actor has a cool style. Many fans wrote that the pictures are good. Take a look at the comments on Arjun Kapoor's photos on Instagram.

Image source: Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Recently, Arjun Kapoor had shared a picture with his grandmother. His grandmother Nirmal Kapoor is seated on a chair while Arjun is standing right beside her. He wrote that during the lockdown he hardly got time to meet his grandmother. He added, "just over 11 months since the country was locked down last year so I have barely managed to meet her twice or thrice in this phase of our lives but for my dadi time stands still when she gets to meet her grandkids I guess eventually that’s how simple life ought to be on most days." He also shared a video of the Gunday cast celebrating 7 years of the film. The video has graphics of Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan and Arjun. Take a look at the picture and video here.

Arjun Kapoor on the work front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat playing the lead role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. He was also seen in India's Most Wanted, Zero and Namaste England. Arjun Kapoor also working on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where he plays Pinkesh Dahiya, Ek Villain Returns and Sardar & Grandson.

