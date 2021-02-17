Arjun Kapoor Finally Meets His Grandma Nirmal Kapoor After 11 Months; Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who was missing his grandmother Nirmal Kapoor has finally met her after 11 months of lockdown. Arjun couldn't contain his excitement and hence shared a photo. In an Instagram post on Monday, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture where he is standing alongside his grandma Nirmal Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post with grandmother

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Just over 11 months since the country was locked down last year so I have barely managed to meet her twice or thrice in this phase of our lives but for my dadi time stands still when she gets to meet her grandkids I guess eventually that’s how simple life ought to be on most days." [sic] He also tagged his grandmother's profile in the post. Take a look!

Arjun Kapoor reunites with grandma Nirmal Kapoor

On April 26, 2020, Arjun shared a throwback photo on Instagram of his grandparents, producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor, and wrote an emotional note on Instagram. “My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family, unfortunately, my granddad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health,” he wrote. Surinder Kapoor died in September 2011, just months before the release of Arjun’s debut film, Ishaqzaade. The actor was waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to ease, so he could enjoy a Sunday lunch with his family.

Arjun Kapoor's movies

Arjun Kapoor debuted as an actor with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade co-starring Parineeti Chopra. His filmography includes Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, and Ki & Ka among many others. He was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Arjun will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra. His other upcoming films include the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police.

