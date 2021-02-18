Arjun Kapoor's Thursday Is All About Exercise, Check Out His Latest Post

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood who managed to gain a massive fan following right after the release of his debut movie. The actor has more than 11 million followers on social media where he recently gave a sneak peek to all his fans about his plans for Thursday. Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram and see how he shared his exercise plans with all his fans.



Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a vibrant picture of the corner of his gym where his exercise cycling belt is kept and wrote ‘Thursday’ flashing in the story. Through the Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor depicted what were his plans for this Thursday. The actor takes good care of his fitness and often shares glimpses of his fit body on social media with all his fans. He also shares adorable and memorable glimpses of his life with all his fans who shower these updates with tons of love and praises in return. Have a look at some other Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram posts that depicted beautiful moments of his life.



Arjun Kapoor's photos that received love

Arjun Kapoor recently posted this cherishing picture in which he can be seen posing with his grandmother. In the photo, the actor can be seen standing next to his grandmother while she can be seen sitting on the sofa. Arjun Kapoor shared this photo when he finally met her after 11 months. In the caption, he added that just over 11 months since the country was locked down last year, he had barely managed to meet her twice or thrice in that phase of their lives but for his ‘dadi’ time stands still when she gets to meet her grandkids. In the end, he also stated how eventually that’s how simple life can be on most days. He also tagged the entire Kapoor family in his post and in no time, all of them took to his Instagram and posted several comments under the photo. Many of them added in the comments as to how much they missed her while rest all others swamped the comment area with loads of heart-shaped symbols. Even fans were overwhelmed to see the love between Arjun Kapoor and his grandmother and complimented on how this was the most precious picture.

