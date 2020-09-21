Kareena Kapoor's Birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

As Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in her 40th birthday on September 21, she received beautiful greetings from her friends and colleagues on social media. Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Dhvani Bhanushali, Katrina Kaif, and Ananya Panday have been pouring in their love for the actress on their respective social media handles and have also penned sweet birthday wishes for her to make it extra special.

Bollywood wishes Kareena Kapoor on her birthday

Kareena’s Ki and Ka co-actor Arjun Kapoor shared a beautiful throwback picture on his Instagram story where the birthday girl along with Alia Bhatt and Arjun can be seen striking that perfect selfie poses along with her signature pout. Not just that, Arjun’s hilarious style of copying Kareena’a pout is something that will leave his fans in splits. While extending his wishes, Arjun captioned the picture and wrote that sharing the world’s famous pout was the only way to celebrate the big day. He further wrote, “40 years of pouting and counting.”

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali shared a beautiful selfie with Kareena Kapoor on Instagram and wished the actress in the most adorable manner. Apart from the selfie, the singer also showed a piece of poem that she wrote for the actress when she was in 10th class. The poem even had Kareena’s autograph signed on it. The poem read, “Inspiration of million, one and only aspiration. The ultimate hero, elegance, and beauty is you. Versatile is your skill, you fill it all to the brim. We cry when you cry, laugh when you are a quirk, all these in the movies. You make our world bloom. Honestly, you are one legend to me! Admiring you is a gift to millions. The perfect diva.”

While captioning the post, she wrote that she has been Kareena’s fan for as long as she can remember and always will be,

Actress Katrina Kaif shared a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most wonderful Kareena Kapoor. There is no one like you, may you get back all the kindness, love, and positivity you shower on others.”Ananya Panday shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favorite, especially mine and most importantly her own.”

