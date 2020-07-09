Katrina Kaif's Reel Video Is All About Twinning & Quarantine Life With Isabelle; Watch

As Instagram rolled out a new reels feature, Katrina Kaif made an amusing video at home and shared it on her feed. As seen in the clip, Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her quarantine life at home. She, along with her sister, Isabelle Kaif, can be seen twinning in basic white tanks tops in the initial part of the video.

Later on, as Katrina sails through her house, she also does the cleaning with a mop. The Sooryavanshi actor plays the guitar and poses with her sister in the kitchen too. A part of the video also sees Katrina sleeping, and Isabelle Kaif funnily tries to wake her up. The duo shares some fun moments in the house. The video ends with the two divas again twinning, as they don similar jackets.

Katrina Kaif captioned the post as, "All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels. #feelkaroreelkaro" (sic). Katrina Kaif's Instagram video garnered a lot of attention on the internet. Fans filled the post with love as they gushed to drop hearts and smiles on the post.

Watch Katrina Kaif's video here:

After Katrina Kaif, even Coolie No.1 actor Varun Dhawan shared a cool video of him jamming and enjoying on his song Lagdi Lahore Di from Street Dancer 3. Varun Dhawan's quirky expressions in the video stole the show. Take a look.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif, who was praised for her performance in Zero, has a slew of releases lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. Katrina is currently gearing for her upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn among others. The much-anticipated flick is directed by Rohit Shetty. The makers of Sooryavanshi have decided that the film will release during Diwali.

If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the sequel of Bang Bang, titled Bang Bang Reloaded. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of Salman's hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger too. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shoot of the films was reportedly brought to a halt. Moreover, the makers of the movies have not unveiled further information about the projects.

