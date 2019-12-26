The Debate
'Mardaani 2' Overtakes Arjun Kapoor's 'Panipat' In The Box Office Race

Bollywood News

Mardaani 2, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead has reportedly been doing well at the box office collections. Here is all you need to know about the figures.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mardaani 2

Despite the competition from the latest release, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is doing extremely well at the box office. The crime thriller picked up the pace on its second Monday as it collected Rs 1.25 crore. Its total collection, after a healthy 11-day run in theatres, stands at Rs 34.95 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Tuesday, shared that Mardaani 2 had recorded higher numbers on its second Monday than what it did on its second Friday. He added that the film will benefit from the Christmas holiday.

Also read | Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji's Film Coming To The End Of Its Run?

According to reports, Mardaani 2 has also overtaken Ashutosh Gowariker’s high-budget period drama, Panipat at the box office race. The total collection of the Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon-starrer stands at Rs 32.62 crore.

Also read | 'Mardaani 2' Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji's Cop Drama Continues At Slow Pace

More about Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 also features Vishal Jethwa, Sumit Nijhawan, Shruti Bapna and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran, the writer of the 2014 prequel, Mardaani. The story revolves around SP Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukerji), who is on the hunt for a serial rapist and murderer, Sunny, in Kota, Rajasthan. Mardaani 2, produced by Aditya Chopra under the film production banner of Yash Raj Films, received mixed to positive reviews upon its release on December 13. The word of mouth has been largely in the film’s favour, which appears to have helped its box-office run significantly.

Also read | Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 8; The Week Ends On A Poor Note For The Rani-starrer

Also read | 'Mardaani 2' Sees A Low First Week Both In India And Overseas Market

 

 

