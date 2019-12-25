Arjun Kapoor's Best Wedding Outfits That You Must Check Out

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor sways the audience with his perfect comic timing and stylish looks. He kick-started his acting career with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra and never looked back since then. Besides his raw magnetism and charisma, Kapoor is known for his impeccable sartorial choices. We have compiled some of his desi looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe.

1. The Indo western outfit

Arjun Kapoor has gracefully donned this Indo-western outfit. He has paired navy blue Kurta with brown shade Dhoti-style pants. The Panipat actor looks classy with black boots. He completed his look with brushed back hair.

2. A blazer over Kurta

This wedding season, carry bright coloured blazer over traditional Kurta like Arjun Kapoor. The Ki & Ka actor has worn a printed Kurta and teamed it up with fitted black pants. He has worn black formal shoes and bright yellow blazer. Arjun completed his look with glares and side-swept hairdo.

3. Black bow

Kapoor is looking dapper in this formal look. He has donned black suit over a crisp white shirt. The Namastey England actor has completed his look with a cutesy black bow on his collar and high fade and brushed back hair.

4. Monotone ensemble

Arjun Kapoor aced the look in this monotone ensemble. He must be a show-stopper in Antar-Agni outfit. He has paired Kurta with similar shade pants, blazer and formal shoes.

