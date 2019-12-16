Arjun Kapoor Dishes It Out Hard At The Trolls, Says They Are 'different Kind Of People'

Arjun Kapoor strongly believes in being indifferent to the activities and comments of people who poke fun at others through social media. The Ishaqzaade actor revealed, in his recent interaction with an entertainment portal, that trolls have become an every day unnecessity as they find something humorous in anyone and everyone's lives.

Arjun Kapoor went on to state that there is no escape from such people in this day and age due to the current generation's widespread reliance on social media. The actor, while speaking to a media outlet, said that everyone, from dignitaries like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sportsmen like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, has been a subject of ridicule for the trolls.

Trolls have no effect on films

Arjun categorically classified the trolls as a different type of people on social media. He believes that social media is a virtual platform and not everything posted on it is real. For the film industry, the negative or positive comments of some people have never meant anything. If a film receives a lot of flak by trolls, it does not affect the box-office business.

“I strongly believe that social media has a very segregated amount of people. They aren’t true cine-goers per se. I don’t think film-going audiences participate in a large number on social media. They are very different kind of people. By now, we are all part of social media. And we know that we can’t take it so seriously that we lose sleep over it,” said Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor himself had been a target of trolls after the trailer release of his recent film Panipat. The film which had an ensemble star cast led by Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt released in theatres on December 6. Directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, it is a historical period action drama film and has received positive to mixed reviews from the audiences.

