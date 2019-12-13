Sharmila Tagore Feels Taimur Will Be Neglected Soon & It Has A Virat Kohli Connection

From the past few years, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little boy, Taimur has been media's favorite and not just that but the shutterbugs have a special name for him, as they lovingly refer to him as 'Tim'. And, while both the parents have shown concern over the media attention the young boy is getting, grandmother Sharmila Tagore also commented on it when she made an appearance on Kareena's chat show, What Women Want.

Sharmila Tagore comments:

Stating that social media is a concern and that Taimur might be impacted with it once he is growing up, the actress added, "Later on, when he is grown-up enough to really access social media, he will be bombarded by so much information. But, I feel what the media does is it builds you up and then suddenly dumps you..." she said and smilingly added, "Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka will have a child and Taimur might be neglected."

Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore, the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan sat down with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she guest-starred in the radio show What Women Want. The podcast is hosted by Kareena and she invites new stars every time to talk to them about numerous things. In a recent episode, she sat down with her mother in law, Sharmila Tagore and spoke to her about careers, Nawabs and the different roles of a woman.

Tells about the 'Bahu & Beti' difference:

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the radio show took up a fan’s question and asked Sharmila Tagore the difference between a daughter and a daughter in law. Sharmila Tagore sweetly replied that a daughter is someone you grow up with, while a daughter in law is a new member and you don’t know much about her. She also stated that as far as a daughter goes, a mother knows her temperament as well as her likes and her dislikes. While, a daughter in law is a completely new person, whose likes and dislikes are not known to you. It, therefore, takes time to gel with a daughter-in-law.

