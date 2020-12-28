Arjun Kapoor Does Not Want To Leave Amrita Arora's Beach House In Goa, Malaika Hearts Post

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been shelling out travel goals with his social media posts. Recently, he dropped a few photos of a beach house he is staying at in Goa. The actor has also expressed how he does not feel like leaving, lauding Amrita Arora's holiday home. Tagging the location in Goa, he shared a series of pictures of himself relaxing in the lobby. Here are some of Arjun Kapoor's Goa pics that you must check out right away:

Arjun Kapoor shares Goa pictures

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of himself hanging out at Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak's house in Goa through his official handle on December 28, 2020, Monday. The actor teamed his breezy white shirt with a pair of shorts. He also wore quirky yellow slippers. Kapoor accessorised his outfit with sunglasses, wristwatch, and styled his hair.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Arjun Kapoor expressed how it was living at the beach house. He wrote, “When you don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial!!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse. Photo credit - @sarvesh_shashi”. Check out Arjun Kapoor's Goa pics on the photo-sharing platform:

Responses to Arjun Kapoor's Goa pics

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Arjun Kapoor garnered more than 70, 000 likes and 215 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities have shared their responses to the photo. Among them, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora dropped a series of heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, others also appreciated his cool looks with emojis like heart-eyed smiles, fire, bomb, sparkle, clapping hands, thumbs up, roses, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses that you must check out right away:

