Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Reaction To Wearing Jeans After A Month Is Unmissable

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been time and again updating his fans with the happenings of his day-to-day life via social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Just like everyone else, Arjun Kapoor has also been homebound, indulging in a few activities to keep himself occupied. He recently shared a selfie on Instagram, in which he is seen wearing jeans after one month.

Taking to his IG story on April 15, Arjun Kapoor shared a goofy selfie of himself with a hilarious caption. The Panipat actor wrote, "Haila, Jeans pant after a month!". Not to miss his quirky expression that speaks volumes of his fun-side. Not surprised, Arjun Kapoor is always the one who drops funny comments on various Bollywood celebrities' photos on social media, engaging in amusing banter. Check out Arjun's selfie here.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to share a picture with sister Anshula Kapoor. One thing that his fans loved about the picture is that the siblings are rocking their 'Simpsons' avatar. Arjun Kapoor captioned the picture saying "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart 🤦🏽‍♂️😜 The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing. The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can't wait to binge-watch the new season... @disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere". Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram photo here.

