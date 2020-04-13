Arjun Kapoor's Intense Moments In 'Aurangzeb' That You Must Check Out; See Here

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is Anil Kapoor's nephew and Sridevi's stepson. The actor has starred in several successful and critically acclaimed movies. He was last seen in the historical flick Panipat, playing the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, and will be next seen Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, playing the character of Pinky Faraar.

In the year 2013, the actor was seen in Aurangzeb, a crime thriller flick. In the film, he was seen having several anger management issues. Read on to know more about the times when Arjun Kapoor displayed his angry avatar in Aurangzeb:

ALSO READ | Bunty And Jojo Have A Fun Banter 'Sacred Games' Style Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Arjun Kapoor's intense moments in Aurangzeb

In the film, Arjun Kapoor was seen playing a dual role. He played the role of the wayward son Ajay Singh and also Vijay Singh, an ideal son. At the beginning of the film, Vijay, who is always high on drugs, loses control and beats up an innocent man over a very trivial issue. When the guy tries to defend himself, Vijay pulls out a gun on him. This is one of the most violent moments of the film.

ALSO READ | 'We Must Understand & Follow The New Rule': Arjun Kapoor On Coronavirus Prevention Mask

In another scene, Ajay is seen hitting on his girlfriend Ritu, who is played by Sashaa Agha. She is hired by Ajay's stepmother to keep him under the influence of drugs like cocaine. He has abused her on several occasions, which has left her badly scarred. This is later noticed by Vijay when he gets intimate with Ritu.

ALSO READ | Extraction Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal Talks About FAKE Endgame Spoilers By Chris Hemsworth

In one of the climax scenes, Ajay is seen fighting with ACP Arya Phogat, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Ajay is held captive by Arya. Arya comes to check on Ajay every day, and on one fine day, Ajay loses his calm and starts attacking Arya. It is one of the most violent scenes of the film.

ALSO READ | Milap Zaveri Talks About Satyameva Jayate 2's Schedule And Theme For The Third Part



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.