Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor To Share Screen In Upcoming Horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'

The Horror-comedy genre seems to be the new favourite of Bollywood. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles, an upcoming spooky comedy film Bhoot Police is slated to begin work by the end of 2020. The two actors will be sharing screen space for the very first time. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the upcoming horror-comedy will be produced by Ramesh Torani and Akshai Puri.

The director, Pavan Kirpalani, shared that Ramesh Torani and Akshai Puri are more than excited to bring up the spooky adventure comedy on the big screen, for the audience to experience thrills and laughs at the same time. He added that the team was glad to have actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh on board. The two actors who will be sharing the screen for the very first time will be getting their trademark fun elements, he added. Their characters in the film will be brand new. Pavan Kirpalani further said that they are planning to begin shooting by the end of 2020.

Earlier, actor Saif Ali Khan played a small role in a horror film Darna Mana Hai, which released in 2003. Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film was produced by Ram Gopal Verma. Loosely based on Campfire Tales, the film consisted of six spooky tales, narrated to a group of six children, by an old lady. Saif Ali Khan was also seen in the action comedy-horror film Go Goa Gone. The actor played a key role in the film, of a police officer.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, has not yet tried his hands at horror-comedy. He has been a part of several, action, romantic and comedy films. Arjun Kapoor's fans will be delighted to watch the actor in a different avatar in this horror-comedy film Bhoot Police.

