Arjun Kapoor Expresses Joy As He Hits The Mumbai Streets After '6 Weeks'; See Post

After completing his Himachal shooting schedule, actor Arjun Kapoor has finally returned to Mumbai. On Tuesday, December 8, he planned to take a ride on the streets of the city which he missed for about ‘6 weeks’. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a still expressing his feelings after he hit the Mumbai streets. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

Arjun Kapoor drives in Mumbai after 6 weeks

In the picture shared on his stories, he clicked a point-of-view photo, from where followers can see the brightly lit street of the city. The photo appears to be taken in the late evening as the streets don’t appear to be busy and filled with traffic. The actor’s car appears to be in motion, as he typed “when you get out in Mumbai after 6 weeks” to express how much he missed the Mahanagari Mumbai. Check out the photo shared by Arjun Kapoor here:

In other news, Arjun Kapoor previously grabbed headlines for his romantic getaway with ladylove Malaika Arora in Dharamshala. The couple while enjoying the chilly weather of Himachal Pradesh, was seen posing in front of a monument together. The picture of the same was posted by the India’s Best Dancer judge.

In the still, while Arjun is gazing down, Malaika warmly clings on to him. Both the stars donned winter ensembles to protect themselves from the chills of the mountainous area. Malaika shared the photo with a romantic caption that said, “Never a dull moment when ur around”. Take a look at it:

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Panipat. He will next feature in Dibakar Banerjee directed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Initially, the movie was scheduled to hit the silver screens in early 2020, however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the movie has been postponed by the makers. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Sandeep and Pinky who represent two completely different Indians. Along with Arjun, Parineeti Chopra essays the lead role in the film. Apart from this, Arjun has also begun shooting for Bhoot Police.

