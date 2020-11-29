Arjun Kapoor Mentions 'SHE' On Post Making Malaika Arora Curious, Asks Her To Take A Guess

The couples of Bollywood are known to often pull each other’s legs on social media. It is common to find a funny reaction to a post by a partner, leaving their fans enjoying their banter. That was also the case recently when Arjun Kapoor’s reference of a ‘She’ in his recent post got rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora curious.

Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor’s mention of ‘SHE’

Arjun Kapoor has been shooting for the film Bhoot Police in Dharmashala over the past few days. The actor shared a snap dressed in a woolen shirt, jeans and sunglasses, resting his arms on a table, with the hills in the background. It was his caption that raised eyebrows as he looked into the camera and wrote, ‘when SHE looks at you.'

Malaika Arora asked ‘who?’ curious to know whose look could make Arjun pose like this. The latter also joined in the fun with an interesting answer, asking her to take a ‘wild wild guess’, which most likely referred to Malaika herself.

Malaika Arora had also been in Dharamshala and has now returned to Mumbai, after spending quality time with the Ishaqzaade star.

Despite the temporary ‘long distance’ between the two, Malaika had an amazing message that included him on the occasion of Thansksgiving. Sharing photos with Arjun, and other important people in her life, like her son, parents, sister, the Chaiyaa Chaiyaa star thanked all those who had made this ‘unbearable’ year bearable.

Malaika-Arjun on professional front

Malaika was one of the judges on the reality show India’s Best Dancer. She has also been involved with her yoga-related venture.

Arjun did not have any releases this year, but Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is likely to be his next. Apart from Bhoot Police, he also shot for a romantic comedy.

