Arjun Kapoor Says 'hello From The Other Side' As He Shoots For 'Bhoot Police', See Here

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh shooting for his upcoming project. The Ishaqzaade actor keeps sharing snippets from the places he is staying at and keeps his fans updated on what is happening in his life. His latest post from Palampur has him looking really happy with mountains in the background. Read on to know more about Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

The 2 States actor is shooting for his next film Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Arjun took to Instagram to share a set of selfies from his room balcony in Palampur. The actor can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a beanie. Arjun Kapoor's photos show him smiling as he takes a selfie with a stunning background of hills and clear skies. He captioned the pictures, "Hello from the other side 🙋🏻‍♂️". You can see the post here.

Arjun Kapoor along with his Bhoot Police co-actors have been shooting at various locations in Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving at Palampur, the cast and crew shot in the picturesque town of Dharamshala, where Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur joined them for the festival of Diwali.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen together in Dharamshala as the two couples spent some quality time together. Pictures of Saif and Kareena as well as Malaika and Arjun were posted on social media.

Before acting in Bollywood films, Arjun initially worked as an assistant director on his father's productions No Entry and Wanted. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in 2012 in the action-romance film, Ishaqzaade. He appeared in several films such as Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, and Ki & Ka.

Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his first co-star Parineeti Chopra and Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor Official Instagram Account

